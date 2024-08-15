'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Throws First Pitch At Mets Game

Play video content SNY Mets

"Hawk Tuah" girl Haliey Welch tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets game Thursday ... and, sorry to disappoint, it looked more like a curve than a spitball.

The social media sensation took the mound at Citi Field just before New York's tilt with the A's ... and while she didn't exactly hurl the cowhide the full 60 feet, 6 inches -- she got the job done nonetheless.

Decked out in a custom Mets jersey, Welch completed the toss to her pal -- and then celebrated the feat with a chest bump and a picture.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Just hours before toeing the rubber, Welch told TMZ Sports she actually received a personal invite from the team to kick off Thursday's action -- and, check out our chat with her, she brought along a bunch of friends for the occasion.