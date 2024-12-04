'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Says She's Being Inducted Into Harvard Lampoon

Play video content TMZ.com

Haliey Welch is getting into Harvard ... or, at least, a famous humor magazine founded by Harvard undergrads way back in the day.

We got the "Hawk Tuah" girl on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday and our photog asked her about the rumor she was getting inducted as an honorary member of the organization ... an honor previously bestowed on Aerosmith, Winston Churchill, Billy Crystal, Leon Kay, Elon Musk, Adam Sandler and more.

Haliey says the rumors are true and she's thinking about heading up to Cambridge, Massachusetts to accept the honor.

The Harvard Lampoon is one of the world's oldest continually published humor magazines -- founded in 1876 -- and alumni include Conan O'Brien, B.J. Novak and Colin Jost ... among others.

Celebs often visit the Lampoon HQ near Harvard to get inducted as honorary members ... and Haliey's the latest to get an invite.

Haliey says that's about as close as she's going to get to Harvard ... telling us she's not smart enough to get accepted to the Ivy League school, even if she fancies herself a real-life Elle Woods.