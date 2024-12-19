'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch's Memecoin Project Sued After Crash

Haliey Welch's crypto controversy is far from over ... we've learned investors have sued those behind the launch after it infamously lost most of its value in one day.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... investors in Welch's Memecoin, known as "$HAWK token," have accused Tuah The Moon Foundation -- an organization located in the Cayman Islands that collected money from the sale -- creator OverHere Ltd., executive Clinton So, and promoter Alex Larson Schultz of unlawfully promoting and selling cryptocurrency that was allegedly never properly registered.

Welch herself is not directly named as a defendant in the suit.

Plaintiffs accuse those behind the whirlwind crypto sale of capitalizing on Welch's celebrity status to create a "frenzy" ... taking advantage of first-time cryptocurrency participants who faced substantial losses after the token's value plummeted by more than 90% after a rapid rise.

However, the plaintiffs make a point to clarify that they are not accusing the crypto creators of fraud or reckless conduct ... noting, instead, that they're simply suing over the defendants' alleged negligence in relations to the Securities Act.

They're seeking damages of more than $150,000 ... on top of whatever else the court may deem appropriate.

Welch first faced criticism surrounding the disastrous launch earlier this month, when the currency reached a peak value of $490 million ... before nosediving in value within hours. At the time, critics accused Welch and her team of participating in a pump-and-dump scheme, which she promptly denied.

Amid the backlash, Welch took to X and said her "team hasn’t sold one token."

Team hasn’t sold one token and not 1 KOL was given 1 free token



We tried to stop snipers as best we could through high fee’s in the start of launch on @MeteoraAG



Fee’s have now been dropped pic.twitter.com/E7xN9VmCrx — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) December 4, 2024 @HalieyWelchX

She added ... "We tried to stop snipers as best we could through high fee’s in the start of launch on."