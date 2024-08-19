Yung Gravy Says He Wasn't Asking 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Out on Date When He Slid In DM

I WASN'T ASKING YOU OUT IN YOUR DMs ...

Yung Gravy isn't mad at Haliey Welch for rebuffing him in the DMs ... telling us he's still a big fan!

We got the "Betty" rapper at LAX, and our photog asked him about the "Hawk Tuah" girl claiming he slid in her DMs to ask her out.

Haliey told us last week Gravy was among the celebs in her DMs ... but she wasn't interested in what she felt was a date idea.

Yung Gravy says he was just showing her love and was inviting her to see one of his shows ... which he doesn't exactly feel is a first date anyway.

Instead, Gravy says he's just a fan who wanted to show Haliey support ... because, as he sees it, she's getting a lot of hate for her viral interview from men who don't have a lot of sex.

Doesn't sound like these two will be knocking boots anytime soon, but Yung Gravy says Haliey has him feeling inspired ... and he's got his own version of her "spit on that thang" signature move, for the women.