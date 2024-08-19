Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Yung Gravy Says He Wasn't Asking 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Out on Date When He Slid In DM

Yung Gravy On 'Hawk Tuah' Girl I WASN'T ASKING YOU OUT IN YOUR DMs ... But You're Missing Out!!!

081924_yung_gravy_kal
IT'S ALL LOVE, HAWK TUAH!!!
TMZ.com

Yung Gravy isn't mad at Haliey Welch for rebuffing him in the DMs ... telling us he's still a big fan!

We got the "Betty" rapper at LAX, and our photog asked him about the "Hawk Tuah" girl claiming he slid in her DMs to ask her out.

081524_hailey_welch_kal_v2 8/15/24
CELEBS IN THE DMS 👀
TMZ.com

Haliey told us last week Gravy was among the celebs in her DMs ... but she wasn't interested in what she felt was a date idea.

Yung Gravy says he was just showing her love and was inviting her to see one of his shows ... which he doesn't exactly feel is a first date anyway.

Yung Gravy Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Yung Gravy Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Instead, Gravy says he's just a fan who wanted to show Haliey support ... because, as he sees it, she's getting a lot of hate for her viral interview from men who don't have a lot of sex.

Doesn't sound like these two will be knocking boots anytime soon, but Yung Gravy says Haliey has him feeling inspired ... and he's got his own version of her "spit on that thang" signature move, for the women.

Haliey Welch 'Hawk Tuah' Social Shots
Launch Gallery
Haliey Welch Social Shots Launch Gallery

Check out the clip ... Gravy gives a demonstration of his oral skills ... and it's, something. 👀

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later