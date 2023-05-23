Yung Gravy Falls on His Face During Hangout Music Festival Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Yung Gravy's recovering from taking a huge tumble while doing something sweet for his fans -- and the accident likely had the crowd singing his song, "Oops!!!"

Gravy was in Gulf Shores, Alabama performing Sunday at the packed Hangout Music Festival, and this video shows just how brutal the fall was while he was doing a little crowd work.

As you can see, the "Betty" rapper was walking a path, with fans on either side and handing out roses on his way back to the stage. The dude never saw the slightly raised plywood in his way, and let's just say ... Gravy was tripping, hard.

Keep in mind, he's like 6'6", so it's a long way down!

Gravy powered through, and after 2 security guards helped him up, he finished the show ... and we've learned he was playing hurt.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gravy suffered a broken left elbow and a broken right wrist. He initially thought a couple Advil would be enough, but when he went to the ER on Monday, doctors discovered the fractures.

You'll recall ... earlier this year, Gravy told us he was excited about some projects he's cooking up in 2023, especially a supposed collab with rapper Quavo.

