Viral DUI Hooters Waitress Compares Wild Night Out to 'Hawk Tuah' Phenom

Sophia Ross, the Hooters waitress who's gone viral for flirting with a cop during a DUI arrest, says she wants to be a prime example -- of what not to do -- for anyone following her journey.

Sophia -- who found internet fame when police body cam footage showed her calling an officer "daddy" and asking him to make out -- tells TMZ her behavior in the November incident isn't that different from her sober personality, but she says she's aware of how stupid she acted at the time.

We caught up with 2025's first internet sensation, and she notes she's being compared to the "Hawk Tuah" girl, Haliey Welch ... and she's here for it.

As Sophia sees it ... there are worse comparisons to be made, as HTG is a "legend," noting how "real" Welch has remained amid her whirlwind fame.

The waitress admires Haliey ... who turned a cringe-worthy declaration about oral sex into an entire brand filled with podcasts, products and more.

SR realizes how alike their stories are -- they were both caught on camera acting wild during a night out, becoming fodder for the web.

Ross admits her own friends would describe her as someone who doesn't take anything seriously, but she is aware of how serious her situation was, after the Sarasota cop shut her down and put her in cuffs. She says she was having mental issues before things went sideways on the night of her arrest, causing her to spiral out of control.

Watch the clips ... she's trying to stay positive amid all the newfound attention ... and says she's fine if people make a joke out of it, as she's learned from the experience -- and tells us it's changed her life.