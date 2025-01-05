Hooters Waitress Tries to Make Out With Cop During DUI Arrest

Play video content

A Hooters waitress is turning heads for all the wrong reasons after being pulled over for drinking and driving and then trying to flirt her way out of a DUI.

Bodycam footage of Sophia Gabrielle, a Sarasota, Florida Hooters waitress has taken the Internet by storm after her chaotic, flirty attempt to avoid being arrested. The saga shows the server's increasingly wild antics after being pulled over following a night of drinking.

At one point in the body camera footage, the server is heard telling the responding officer, "Dave, we're gonna make out!" as she repeatedly calls the officer "daddy" telling him she'll do anything for him. The officer laughs.

Later on in the video, the server attempts to get the officer's cell phone number as her intense flirting continues. In a final attempt, she leaned in during her arrest, asking the officer, "What? You afraid I’m gonna grab your d**k?" The officer declined her advances.

Despite doing everything she could to avoid getting in trouble with the law like going on to give the officer a critique of his uniform, she was cuffed and loaded into the cop car after refusing to finish the sobriety test.

The server later addressed the incident captioning her TikTok, "Uber is cheaper."