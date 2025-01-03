Ice-T In Heated Confrontation With Cop, Caught on Video

Play video content

Ice-T had a heated confrontation with a cop that escalated to the point the rapper called the officer a "f**king a**hole."

The incident went down in New Jersey last May, but the body cam vid was just released.

It begins with the officer having just pulled Ice over for expired plates ... expired since 2021! Ice-T tells the cop he was actually on his way to the DMV to make things current, but the officer challenged him, asking, "Do you have an appointment?" Ice's reply ... "I don't need one. They know me."

Things got heated quickly. The cop said he was going to tow the Porsche, and Ice responded, "If I'm not under arrest, I'm getting out of the car. Give me my paperwork you f**king a**hole. Give me my f**king paperwork!"

By this time Ice is out of the car and acknowledges the officer's body cam, saying "Get this on camera. This muthaf**ker ... I'm a foot away from the DMV. You're an a**hole!"

Now, a sergeant shows up and is pretty friendly with Ice. Nevertheless, Ice was written up -- he got FOUR tickets. The sergeant kinda apologizes, telling Ice-T he tried to get the patrol officer to only write 2 tickets, but ultimately it was the officer's call.

The officer then handed Ice-T his keys back, and said, "Just show some respect," to which Ice fired back -- "I don't have to."