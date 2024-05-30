Ice-T Roasts Lenny Kravitz For 9-Year-Long Celibacy, 'Weirdo S***'

Lenny Kravitz's decision to go nearly a decade without taking anyone to bed is baffling for Ice-T ... so much so, he thinks the rock star is completely off his rocker.

After LK randomly revealed he's been on a spiritual journey that's led him to be celibate for 9 years, Ice-T reacted with the purest response you could imagine -- saying ... "9yrs without Sex? F that BS. Weirdo s***."

LK also revealed a deeply rooted reason why he's stayed celibate ... his parents split up when he was a teen and he watched his father spiral into a playboy lifestyle ... which became Lenny's reality once he divorced his ex Lisa Bonet.

All that fell on deaf ears, though, for Ice ... 'cause he simply doesn't understand it as a dude.

Ice couldn't be bothered with the fine details -- he's been married to Coco Austin since 2002 ... and it sounds like they're doing it early and often.

Some people tried getting into Ice's ear -- suggesting he was being too harsh and not open-minded enough to Lenny's journey ... but the dude wasn't hearing any of it, writing it off as something he could never imagine himself doing.