Lenny Kravitz Reveals 9-Year Celibacy Streak, On Spiritual Journey

Lenny Kravitz might be a well-known sex symbol ... but that’s kinda fading in light of this news -- namely, him being celibate for a whopping 9 years while on his spiritual journey.

The music icon says he's ditched casual flings for nearly a decade until he finds the right woman -- a move inspired by his dad, NBC news producer Sy Kravitz, cheating on his mom, Roxie Roker, a well-known actress famous for her starring role in "The Jeffersons."

Reflecting on the infidelity, Lenny told The Guardian his dad predicted he’d end up living the same lifestyle, and it turned out to be true. After his marriage to Lisa Bonet fell apart in 1991, Lenny acknowledged he began acting like a player.

LK said he wasn't fond of that lifestyle and it took him years to take responsibility and shed that label ... making sure his own desires didn't take over.

And all this discipline has incredibly led him to a 9-year streak of celibacy, saying, "It's a spiritual thing. I've become very set in my ways, in the way I live." It goes without saying ... he hasn't been in a serious relationship for 9 years either ... so, basically nada.

After the notorious heartthrob's marriage to Bonet ended, he charmed his way through Hollywood ... going on to date Vanessa Paradis. He was even engaged to bombshells Adriana Lima and Nicole Kidman before things fizzled out.

At 60, it looks like Lenny's mission to find the one is still ongoing, but it seems like he's loving the celibate life too much to rush into anything at this point ... even banging.

However, if he's looking for a serious contender, Gayle King from "CBS Mornings" recently threw her hat in the ring, flirtatiously shooting her shot during a recent interview.