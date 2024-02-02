Lenny Kravitz Says Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet Will Always Have His Heart

Lisa Bonet will always have Lenny Kravitz's heart, and although they've been apart for 3 decades ... he says his ex-wife still has a heavy influence on him.

The 59-year-old singer says Lisa is a massive part of his life -- telling People they never lost their connection because he is who he is today "'cause of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together."

Lenny got all philosophical about love and stuff ... as he believes romance can end, but love for one another never truly leaves, it just finds a new way to funnel into your life -- something he says he and LB both made a conscious effort to do.

He added she'll "never leave his heart, soul or my spirit." Heavy.

Lenny's early years with Lisa -- after meeting in 1985, backstage at a New Edition concert -- inspired his iconic bohemian look.

He explains when they were moving in together, he brought his instruments and other things with him but somehow forgot his comb -- basically, he never planned on having dreadlocks, but Lisa was digging his matted hair after a few months.

The duo married in 1987, when Lisa was starring on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World" ... but he didn't mind being labeled Mr. Bonet by the press 'cause he was paying attention to his music, not the fact he was married to the most "beautiful woman on the planet."

Daughter Zoë came along in 1988, a time he recalls as beautiful and all about peace, love and spirit.

Despite his marriage with Lisa ending in 1993, the era obviously left a lasting impact on him ... inspiring his upcoming album "Blue Electric Light" -- which is all about "positive energy, God, spirit, light."