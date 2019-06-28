Zoë Kravitz Hits Up Her Pre-Wedding Bash with Mom and Dad

Zoë Kravitz and her fiance couldn't look any more ready for their wedding ... practically wearing nuptial attire for a pre-wedding bash.

The "Big Little Lies" star and her soon-to-be hubby, actor Karl Glusman, were all smiles Thursday walking into the French restaurant Lapérouse. It's a pretty famous joint and a favorite of George and Amal Clooney. Tons of stars hit up the shindig ... but no guests more important than Zoë's folks ... Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet who beamed proudly on their way inside.

Some other stars who attended ... Lisa's hubby, Jason Momoa, plus Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine, Marisa Tomei and Denzel Washington. Some real heavy hitters. Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley also attended.