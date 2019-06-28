Backgrid

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting ready to tie the knot again with a nod to her "Game of Thrones" stardom ... by going full red wedding for their rehearsal dinner!!!

Joe and Sophie just arrived at La Mirande in France for their Friday night rehearsal dinner ... and the bride and groom are decked out in a matching bright-red ensemble.

Sophie rose to fame playing Sansa Stark on 'GoT' ... and the couple's dinner garb clearly looks like an homage to her time in the Seven Kingdoms.

The red wedding theme only extends to Joe and Sophie though ... their star-studded dinner guests showed up wearing all white. Here's hoping their night ends better than the 'GoT' version did!!!

Check it out ... Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin and Danielle Jonas, Ashley Graham and fellow 'GoT' alum Maisie Williams are all looking super fresh. Here's hoping no one spills during the feast!!!

Joe and Sophie already said "I Do" stateside during an early May surprise wedding in Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator ... but they're in France now for some formal nuptials.