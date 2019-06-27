Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Arrive at French Wedding Venue

Backgrid

Sophie Turner's face says it all ... she's stoked to get married to Joe Jonas again, but this time in a place that's super formal and super fancy ... even for France.

The couple has arrived at what is presumably their official weekend wedding venue, the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, and from the look of the place ... it's going to be epic.

The French chateau is a restored 18th century castle with 9 rooms, a luxurious pool, a winery and a tennis court ... so yeah, it'll be perfect for the 'gram.

Joe and Sophie's arrival at the Chateau follows a week-long trek across the country that started in Paris -- where they were joined by Nick and Priyanka -- with a stop in a Provence village away from everyone else to get some R&R.

It looks like it's the final countdown to the wedding ceremony now, though ... and we'll be on the lookout to see who's on the guest list, besides Dr. Phil.

As you may know, the TV host spilled the beans about the date of the wedding on an Instagram comment earlier this week, when he said ... "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!"

Of course, the couple already tied the knot in early May in a surprise Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator ... but word on social media was they had a formal wedding planned in France sometime in 2019.