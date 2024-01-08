Lisa Bonet Files to Divorce Jason Momoa After Splitting 2 Years Ago

Lisa Bonet is ready to finally end her relationship with Jason Momoa officially -- 'cause she just filed for divorce.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lisa is asking a judge for a dissolution of marriage -- this nearly 2 years after they announced they were splitting up and heading down the road of divorce.

In her paperwork, LB lists their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020 -- which means they've been split up for a little while now. Remember, they got hitched back in 2017 ... so all in all, it sounds like they enjoyed about 3 years of a happy married life.

Now, when it comes to their two minor children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Lisa says she wants joint physical and legal custody. On the money front, Lisa isn't asking for spousal support ... and she indicates Jason won't be asking for dough either.

The implication here seems to be that they have a prenup in place -- as their separate property and assets are "agreed between the parties." This marks Lisa's 2nd marriage ... she was famously married to Lenny Kravitz and had a girl with him, actress Zoe Kravitz.

For Jason, this marks his first and only marriage. While they tied the knot just 8 years ago, they'd been dating for a very long time before that ... first being linked way back in '05.