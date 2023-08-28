Jason Momoa Rocking in Mosh Pit at Metallica Concert, New Video Shows

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jason Momoa Moshin' With Metallica Fans ... Epic New Clip!!!

8/28/2023 7:25 AM PT
MOSHING WITH MOMOA
Jason Momoa's status as a loyal and rockin' Metallica fan is secure with this video showing the dude taking on a hectic mosh pit with a swarm of other fans at the band's L.A. concerts.

Check out the clip, obtained by TMZ -- the "Aquaman" star was in the mix with hundreds of Mighty Met faithful Sunday night at SoFi Stadium ... and as the group's moving in a big circle, you can see the actor with a huge smile on his face.

metallica madness

He also shared a clip on his IG story of him heading into the crowd ... and he sounded thrilled as hell, singing along to "Fight Fire with Fire" while jumping into the chaos. Safe to say he was exactly where he wanted to be.

As we reported, Jason was jumping all over the place as Metallica's opener, Pantera, took to the stage Friday night. Apart from JM, folks like John Travolta, Tom Sandoval, and Tommy Lee also enjoyed Friday's L.A. rock fest.

FYI, things can get a little dangerous in a mosh pit, but come on ... who's really gonna mess with Momoa??

