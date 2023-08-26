Jason Momoa, John Travolta & Tom Sandoval Hit Metallica Show in L.A.

Metallica is in town -- performing in the City of Angels -- and Hollywood's biggest stars made sure they were front and center to catch the all action ... including a rowdy Jason Momoa.

The legendary rock band stopped off in Los Angeles Friday night for one of two concerts they're doing here at SoFi Stadium -- with Pantera and Mammoth WVH opening -- and it looks like JM wanted to be among the people as they head-banged and jumped for dear life.

Watch ... there's footage circulating showing Jason in a mosh pit as Pantera was performing, and the dude was thrashing around with all the normie fans who scored good tickets.

As you can imagine, it was a pretty surreal scene -- but the dude's super down to earth, and he was certainly being embraced by the metal-head Angelenos ... perhaps even being bumped into a bit! He's a big guy, so he can hold his own.

Jason was far from the only famous face on the scene there at SoFi -- TONS of other celebs attended ... and they were all trotted out in none other than Pantera drummer Charlie Benante's IG, where he posted a lot of photos with stars who made their way backstage.

Among the A-listers who were craving rock and roll and feeling snap-happy ... John Travolta, Tom Sandoval, Adria Arjona, John 5, Tommy Lee and others. JM was in the mix too.

It's cool to see so many celebs coming out for an older group like Metallica ... these days, it feels like folks will only pack a stadium for the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake or Harry Styles -- but this just goes to show, there's still a lot of fandom for the great acts of the 20th century.

Like we said, Metallica's got another concert on Sunday ... we'll see who shows out for that.