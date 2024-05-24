Gayle King Shoots Her Shot with Lenny Kravitz, 'Oops, Did I Just Say That?'

Play video content CBS

Looks like Gayle King's got a crush, 'cause she was blushing and giggling like a schoolgirl while making it clear to Lenny Kravitz ... she's interested, if he's available!

Check out the clip ... Gayle was interviewing the rocker for "CBS Mornings" when she asked if he was dating someone ... and cheekily joked, "Can I beat her ass if she is?" She even coyly played it off by covering her mouth and adding, "Oops, did I say that out loud?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s all super cute and flirty ... and Lenny seemed to take the playful remark in stride, responding with a laugh and a "wow" -- though he definitely seemed caught off guard!

Nonetheless, Gayle persisted, asking ... "But do you have a partner? Do you have love in your life?"

Lenny let her in on the fact he's open to finding love, and on whether he's actively looking for a partner -- he dropped some wisdom, saying it's hard not to look, but you always find what you desire when you least expect it.

BTW, Gayle's boldness didn't exactly materialize outta thin air -- it started when Lenny called her gorgeous as they spoke about not letting age define your ability to enjoy life.