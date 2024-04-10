Lenny Kravitz Makes Fashion Statement While Working Out In Gym

Play video content

Lenny Kravitz could have gone straight from the gym to the stage in his latest workout clothes.

The iconic singer posted a vid on Insta Tuesday, showing him pumping iron inside a gym with music playing in the background.

What was unusual about it was his choice of fitness attire ... Lenny looked like he was about to perform in front of a huge crowd, wearing his customary black leather pants and dark sunglasses with a mesh shirt.

In the clip, Lenny cranked out several barbell chest presses while doing sit-ups on an incline bench as a trainer held his feet. He wrote in the caption that he never felt better and was grateful for that, adding, "There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Pretty impressive stuff from Lenny, whose body appeared ripped. And his fans loved the fashion statement he made at the gym.

One fan commented, "Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!"

Another wrote, "Leather pants, mesh top and sunglasses in the gym. Lenny is the man!"