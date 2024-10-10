Ice-T Makes Cameo Vid During Hurricane Helene for Comedian KevOnStage

Ice-T recently took time out of his busy schedule making hardcore rock music and crime dramas to pre-bless comedian KevOnStage's upcoming stand-up tour -- and did so risking potential danger from Hurricane Helene!!!

According to Ice-T, he was out in the Bahamas filming the zillionth season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" when he got the ping that Kev's family recruited him for a Cameo vid.

Play video content

Ice took a time out during his break time to give Kev the shoutout for his upcoming "Back Pew" tour and says they narrowly ducked damage from Hurricane Helene -- but could see the gloom and doom in the background!!!

Like most celebrity-driven Cameos, Ice had no clue what he was actually speaking to, but says Kev's family was confident he was gonna "kill it" when the tour boots up in January '26 -- never mind what those pesky 10 Commandments say!!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kev's been leveling up all year, appearing in commercials and even helping Will Smith and Martin Lawrence promote "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" in the summer.