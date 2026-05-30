Kanye West, Travis Scott Italy Shows Scrapped, Due to Crowd Security Issues

Kanye West and Travis Scott are receiving no amore from officials in Italy ... because their upcoming shows have been cancelled in one region of the country due to security issues.

Prefect Salvatore Angieri -- a local government official -- announced the rapper's shows, which were set to take place in Reggio Emilia in July, will no longer take place after members of the local Jewish community complained about Kanye.

The regional prefecture acknowledged the cancellation of Kanye's previous shows by other countries played a role in the decision. Remember, Ye was banned from entering the UK due to his past antisemitic comments.

The massive crowds expected at the shows were the main factor in the cancellation, the government added.

This is a very different reception than the two rappers received in the country in 2023 during their show at the historic Circus Maximus ... when crowds flocked to watch them perform in Rome.

West and Scott were set to perform alongside The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora and Swedish House Mafia.

West has notably had shows in at least three countries canceled in recent months ... with his ban from performing at London's Wireless Festival completely shutting the festival down.

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All this is happening despite West's apology tour in recent months ... which started in January when he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to issue a mea culpa for his controversial comments.