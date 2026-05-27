Kanye West and Bianca Censori Make a Splash Leaving Improv in L.A.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were in a funny mood on Memorial Day, hitting L.A.'s Improv for some laughs ... but the real show went down afterward.

TMZ obtained photos of Ye and Bianca exiting the Hollywood Improv through a back door Monday night -- and Bianca looked as if she was hitting the catwalk.

The model was clad in ... well ... her usual tight leggings -- when she's not mostly naked. She also sported a long, thin piece of leather wrapped around her chest that barely covered her you-know-what!

As for Kanye, he was showing lots of affection for his wife, holding Bianca's hand tightly as the two walked to their waiting SUV and hopped inside before their chauffeur drove them away.

At one point, as Ye headed to the SUV, the rapper made some type of gesture toward a photog ... but nothing really came of it.