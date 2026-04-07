Kanye West Banned From Entering UK, Wireless Festival Canceled

UPDATE

6:33 AM PT -- London's Wireless Festival has been canceled, the organization announced on Instagram following the news Ye's been banned from entering the United Kingdom.

More drama coming down the pike for Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Not only are sponsors dropping out of the London festival he's scheduled to headline ... he can't even enter the country!

Ye had his visa withdrawn by the UK government, according to The Guardian ... The UK Home Office -- similar to the DHS in the U.S. -- revoked his entry after it had initially been allowed.

The UK Prime Minister's Office said ... "Where individuals pose a threat to public safety or seek to spread extremism, the government has not hesitated to act, and that includes cancelling permission to enter this country for extremist preachers and far-right figures.”

As you know ... the rapper has been criticized for antisemitic remarks he's made, which have gone as far as making a song called "Heil Hitler."