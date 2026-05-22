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Drake Gifts Escalade to TikToker NYFlavaaa and His Family, See the Video!

Drake to TikTok Family Surprise! Got This Escalade For You!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Video: Drake Surprises Viral TikTok Dad and Family with a Brand-New Escalade

Iceman's out here melting hearts.

Drake linked up with TikToker NYFlavaaa Thursday for what the social media star thought was just a cool collab. But he walked away with a brand-new Escalade ... courtesy of Drizzy.

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Video: TikToker NYFlavaaa Shows Off Drake's Gift In Emotional Video

The creator has amassed quite a following by singing along to tons of Drake songs with his kids while picking up his daughter from school. And on the heels of his 3-album drop, Drake himself decided to get in on the fun.

NYFlavaaa's daughter is clearly shocked to see the rapper in the backseat ... but still manages to go bar-for-bar with him on his new song "Janice STFU."

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And after the sweet sing-along, the TikToker revealed the Grammy-winner gifted him a Cadillac, choking up when he said ... "This motherf***er gave me an Escalade."

As far as why he just dropped a casual Caddy on the internet-famous family, Drake says ... why not?

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