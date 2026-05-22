Drake Gifts Escalade to TikToker NYFlavaaa and His Family, See the Video!
Drake to TikTok Family Surprise! Got This Escalade For You!!!
Iceman's out here melting hearts.
Drake linked up with TikToker NYFlavaaa Thursday for what the social media star thought was just a cool collab. But he walked away with a brand-new Escalade ... courtesy of Drizzy.
The creator has amassed quite a following by singing along to tons of Drake songs with his kids while picking up his daughter from school. And on the heels of his 3-album drop, Drake himself decided to get in on the fun.
NYFlavaaa's daughter is clearly shocked to see the rapper in the backseat ... but still manages to go bar-for-bar with him on his new song "Janice STFU."
And after the sweet sing-along, the TikToker revealed the Grammy-winner gifted him a Cadillac, choking up when he said ... "This motherf***er gave me an Escalade."
As far as why he just dropped a casual Caddy on the internet-famous family, Drake says ... why not?