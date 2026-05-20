Nicki Minaj Never Asked Donald Trump for Favors, Insider Says

Play video content Video: Alex Brueswitz TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj's bond with President Donald Trump is the real deal ... with a Trump insider telling us she's never asked him for anything in return.

Charlie ran into political consultant Alex Bruesewitz -- who helped connect Nicki with POTUS -- outside the Capitol Hill Club in D.C. on Wednesday ... and he had nothing but praise for Nicki ... calling her a great person with a massive platform.

And check it out ... Bruesewitz told us Nicki and Trump's relationship has blossomed into a genuine friendship. He shut down any speculation Nicki cozied up to Trump for special treatment.

"Nicki has never asked the president for anything -- she’s only been helpful," he said ... adding, "No conversation about a pardon has taken place. No conversation about financial payments has taken place."

He also defended Nicki against critics who question her political views ... saying a lot of people simply can't handle seeing someone as influential as her break from the traditionally Democrat-leaning celebrity world.

Bruesewitz believes Nicki's support matters because she's spent more than two decades building a loyal fan base -- unlike what he described as "astroturfed" celebrities who become famous overnight.

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Makes an Appearance on Donald Trump's TikTok

And yes ... he took a swipe at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion while making his point ... claiming performances at Kamala Harris rallies don't really move voters.

BTW ... Bruesewitz has helped connect Trump with plenty of other major personalities, too ... including Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Theo Von and Adin Ross.