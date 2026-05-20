Congressman Randy Fine Getting Hateful Antisemitic Death Threat Voicemails

If I Catch You Outside I'll Beat You To Death, Shove Yarmulke Up Your Ass!!!

Play video content Video: Randy Fine voicemail TMZ.com

Rep. Randy Fine is among the Jewish members of Congress on both sides of the aisle being threatened with death by antisemites ... and we've learned one voicemail he received Tuesday is being investigated by Capitol Police.

TMZ DC obtained a voicemail from someone who dialed up Randy's Washington, D.C. office ... a diatribe on Jews complete with threats of extreme physical violence.

In the message, the GOP Congressman from Florida is threatened with being beaten to death and having his "beanie" -- a reference to his yarmulke -- shoved up his anus.

Darren Dershem, a spokesperson for the Congressman, tells TMZ the threat has been reported to Capitol Police, and cops informed their office police are investigating.

We reached out to Cap Police who tell us …. “For safety reasons, we cannot discuss potential security measures for the Members of Congress, or any potential investigations.”

Rep. Fine’s office tells us this voicemail is a just drop in the bucket … they're getting antisemitic threats on the regular.

A more public verbal attack on Fine went down earlier this year when Dan Bilzerian -- who's campaigning for Fine's congressional seat -- called him a "fat Jew," and came on TMZ Live to defend the antisemitic remark.

Play video content Video: Congressman Jared Moskowitz Receives Hateful, Alarming Antisemitic Voicemails TMZ.com

As we reported ... Rep. Jared Moskowitz -- another Florida Congressman and Democrat — is fielding similar threats.