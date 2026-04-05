Pepsi Pulls Festival Sponsorship After Kanye West Booking

Pepsi is tapping out of a major music fest and Kanye West appears to be the reason why.

The soda giant has reportedly pulled its sponsorship from London's Wireless Festival after Ye was booked to headline all three nights of the event this summer.

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A rep for Pepsi confirmed the move, saying the company has "decided to withdraw its sponsorship" -- though they stopped short of directly naming Ye as the cause.

The controversial rapper is set to take over the festival July 10-12 ... a booking that's already stirred major backlash across the U.K.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighed in, calling it "deeply concerning" given Ye's past antisemitic remarks and other headline-making controversies.

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Ye's faced widespread criticism in recent years over antisemitic comments, a song titled "Heil Hitler," and a 2025 Super Bowl ad that directed viewers to merch featuring swastikas. He did issue an apology earlier this year, but the outrage hasn't exactly cooled.