Kanye West New Music Video Features Michael Jackson Impersonator

There aren't many stars bigger than Kanye West ... but, when you put Michael Jackson in a music video, the "Smooth Criminal" is bound to steal some attention!

The rapper released the music video for his new song "FATHER" -- directed by his wife, Bianca Censori -- off his album "BULLY" early Saturday morning ... and it features an eclectic cast -- with a knight on horseback, a couple astronauts and even Travis Scott, who is also featured on the track, making an appearance in the clip.

But, the real scene-stealer sits a few rows behind Ye in the vid's church setting ... a man who appears to be Michael Jackson in an all-white suit.

MJ stares straight ahead for much of the video until he eventually marches out of the church as part of a long wedding procession.

At first, some online thought Ye had used an A.I. likeness of MJ because the man sitting there looks so much like the late pop star ... but, it turns out Fabio Jackson -- a well-known MJ impersonator -- is really the Man in the proverbial Mirror.

He's been resharing congrats from tons of fans online ... and, we gotta say, he nailed the King of Pop's look.

As for Ye ... consensus online is that -- after years of antisemitic tirades and other shocking behavior -- the artist is back at his best. The song and music video are getting a ton of praise online.