Kanye West Ordered To Pay Six Figure Sum In Malibu Mansion War

On The Hook For Six Figure Sum To Ex-Employee

A jury has reached its decision in the lawsuit against Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West ... and they sided with his former employee.

Ye has been ordered to pay $140k for medical expenses and lost wages to Tony Saxton, much lower than the $1.7M he was asking for.

Tony sued Ye for more than $1 million for alleged unpaid wages, and accused Ye of subjecting him to unsafe working conditions and wrongful termination.

According to Tony, he was hired as a project manager to work on Ye's former $57 million Malibu estate, but was fired after 7 weeks and was only paid once.

KABC reports that Ye was the last witness in the case and appeared bored to the point of falling asleep while being questioned.

According to the outlet, Ye said he only had a vague memory of Tony and didn't know who officially hired him.