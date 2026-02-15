Bianca Censori Called to Testify as Witness in Kanye West's Legal Battle

Bianca Censori could be taking the witness stand soon ... at least if a former Kanye West employee gets his way.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Tony Saxon -- the ex-project manager suing Kanye over the chaotic Malibu mansion remodel -- says he's calling Bianca to testify in the upcoming trial, currently set for February 21.

It's unclear what specific testimony he believes she can provide, but she's now potentially being lined up as a witness in the case.

As we previously reported ... Saxon sued Kanye, claiming he was hired in September 2021 as project manager, caretaker and 24/7 security for Kanye's Malibu property. In the lawsuit, Saxon alleges he worked brutal 16 hour days and was forced to sleep on the floor using a coat as makeshift bedding while overseeing the remodel.

Saxon claims things spiraled in November 2021 when Kanye allegedly demanded he remove all the home's windows and electricity. According to the suit, Saxon raised safety concerns, warning the moves posed "extreme danger," especially after Kanye allegedly insisted on bringing large generators inside something Saxon feared could spark a fire hazard.

He also claims Kanye threatened him, saying he'd be considered "an enemy" if he didn't comply, and told him, "If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me." Saxon says he refused and was fired on the spot.

Tony's suing for unpaid wages and labor code violations and potentially dragging Bianca into the courtroom drama.

Kanye has denied all allegations. In a November 2023 filing, his attorney argued that even if Saxon suffered damages -- which Kanye does not admit -- they were caused by other parties, not Kanye, and any liability should be reduced accordingly. Kanye also claimed Saxon performed work without his knowledge and asked the court to toss the lawsuit entirely.