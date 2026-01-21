Bianca Censori Wows In Skimpy Outfit For Movie Date Night With Kanye West

Ass You Can See, I Shut Down Date Night With Ye!!!

Bianca Censori wasn’t about to let Kanye West get distracted by Sydney Sweeney ... so she turned date night into a full runway show to catch "The Housemaid."

Check the pics ... Bianca nearly stole the spotlight outside an L.A. theater Tuesday night in a barely-there strapless bodysuit perched over a tiny bra top, doing overtime to keep everything contained.

Play video content BACKGRID

Bianca topped it off with sky-high, lace-up metallic heels that screamed "look at me" as she strutted along with Ye ... who was the polar opposite with a zero effort look.

But who needs Ye when you have Bianca and her curves -- which were front and center -- all with that black hair flowing and full glam on!