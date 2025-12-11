Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori Looks Like Otherwordly Femme Fatale in Red Bodysuit

Bianca Censori Interstellar Knockout Crashes to Earth!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bianca Censori red bodysuit in South Korea
Bianca Censori popped out in public looking like she crash-landed from another planet -- serving up full intergalactic femme fatale vibes over in South Korea.

You’re gonna go astro-nuts over these shots ... Bianca strutted her stuff Thursday in a skintight red bodysuit at Artistic Project with Kanye West ... and as you can see, her outfit hugged every inch of those cosmic curves.

121125 kanye bianca censori kal
ALL OF THE TIGHTS
Honestly, it all felt like "Oops I Did It Again" Britney ... but with the sex appeal blasted into a whole new orbit.

Clearly, Bianca was too hot for the aliens to handle, so they kicked her back to Earth -- but lucky for her, Ye was chill letting her soak up every last beam of spotlight.

One small outing for Bianca, one giant thirst trap for mankind! 🌌

