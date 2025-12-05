Bianca Censori Strips Off Spandex Shorts, Uses Them to Cover Face

Bianca Censori is hiding by the seat of her pants ... literally, because she used her shorts to cover up her face while walking into an appointment.

Kanye West's wife was spotted walking into a doctor's office Thursday ... wearing a strapless black top and just leggings, which did little to cover her impressive backside.

Play video content BACKGRID

Apparently, she wore a pair of spandex shorts while driving to the place ... but decided to strip them off to give herself a little anonymity -- because nothing says "Don't look" like a beautiful woman without pants on, right???

Unfortunately, Bianca was up at her appointment and not around to charm the pants off a local parking enforcement official ... who took a picture of her license plate and wrote a ticket.

No Kanye to mind the vehicle while she was out, unfortunately ... Censori was out on her own, taking care of business all by herself.

We haven't seen Bianca out recently ... but she wears these thong bodysuits anywhere -- including about a month ago at the airport in Melbourne, Australia when she checked into her flight while her whole booty was hanging out.

She also wore a colorful pink and purple version of the ensemble while hanging out with her sister in their home country shortly before flying back to the States ... can't tell her nothin' about her style!