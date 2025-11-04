Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori Struts Through Town in Tight Outfit With Sister and Mom

BIANCA CENSORI DOWN UNDER-DRESSED

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Tight Outfit While Out with Mom and Sister in Melbourne
Launch Gallery
Bianca Down Under Launch Gallery
Media Mode

Bianca Censori is hitting the town back home in Australia ... and wearing one of her most eye-popping outfits yet.

The Aussie bombshell stepped out for a high-end shopping spree in Melbourne with her mom, Alexandra, sister, Angelina, and other family members Monday.

110425_bianca_censori_kal
OUT AND ABOUT DOWN UNDER
Media Mode

Her outfit is a total head-turner ... rocking a pair of sheer tights with her underwear visibly showing -- paired with a pink tank top pulled down to reveal a pointed, purple, vintage-style bullet bra. She finished the look with silver heels.

Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Tight Outfit While Out with Mom and Sister in Melbourne media mode 4
Media Mode

Bianca sticks out like a sore thumb next to her relatives ... with her bright-colored outfit popping against their darker outfits.

Her mom and sis are keeping things more low-key ... Alexandra is seen in an all-black 'fit, while Angelina opts for a black tank and a fresh pair of jeans.

Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Tight Outfit While Out with Mom and Sister in Melbourne media mode 6
Media Mode

The crew looks like they're having a ball during their high-end shopping excursion ... which included a stop at a ritzy cosmetic shop.

This is the second time we've seen Bianca out in Australia without Ye ... so yeah, these bold choices are clearly all hers.

Related articles