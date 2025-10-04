Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Reveal Major Hair Transformations

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are throwing away the comparison rumors by completely switching their looks ... so let's compare their rockin' new hairdos!!!

Kim stepped out in a fierce, black pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week ... while Bianca opted for a curly, blonde head of hair during a recently posted photoshoot -- both seemingly new dos for the gals, proving they can pull off quite the range of looks.

Bianca is seen in a skin-tight, nude leotard and heels as she's crouched down, clutching a plush bunny rabbit while serving a full pout straight into the camera lens ... once again, turning heads without saying a word.

It's unclear whether either of the high-fashioned ladies actually committed to their look or just popped on a wig for the time being ... but fans are digging their hot hair, with some pointing out the shocking similarity Kim is giving in regards to her mogul mother Kris Jenner.

As we've previously reported, KK posted a SKIMS campaign, which captures the reality star as an angel called the "Fairy Butt Mother" ... and apart from the same hairdos, her outfit was compared to Bianca's sheer bodysuit that exposed her entirely -- private parts and all -- on the red carpet at the Grammys, which caused a major stir as everyone knows.