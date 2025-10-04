Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Reveal Major Hair Transformations

Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Rockin' new Hairdos!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kim Kardashian Rocks a New 'Do at Paris Fashion Week
Launch Gallery
New 'Do! Launch Gallery
Getty

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are throwing away the comparison rumors by completely switching their looks ... so let's compare their rockin' new hairdos!!!

Kim stepped out in a fierce, black pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week ... while Bianca opted for a curly, blonde head of hair during a recently posted photoshoot -- both seemingly new dos for the gals, proving they can pull off quite the range of looks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bianca is seen in a skin-tight, nude leotard and heels as she's crouched down, clutching a plush bunny rabbit while serving a full pout straight into the camera lens ... once again, turning heads without saying a word.

Kim Kardashian
Getty

It's unclear whether either of the high-fashioned ladies actually committed to their look or just popped on a wig for the time being ... but fans are digging their hot hair, with some pointing out the shocking similarity Kim is giving in regards to her mogul mother Kris Jenner.

021225_kim_kardashian_kal
FAIRY BUTT MOTHER
SKIMS/@bennncareyyy

As we've previously reported, KK posted a SKIMS campaign, which captures the reality star as an angel called the "Fairy Butt Mother" ... and apart from the same hairdos, her outfit was compared to Bianca's sheer bodysuit that exposed her entirely -- private parts and all -- on the red carpet at the Grammys, which caused a major stir as everyone knows.

kim kardashian and bianca censori comp
Bestimage/Backgrid Composite

Unclear if these transformations will put an end to the ongoing comparison between these former and current lovers of Ye -- formally known as Kanye West -- or if they'll keep their new, chic looks ... for now, only time will tell!

Related articles