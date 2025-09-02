Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Borrows Inspiration, Posts Sexy IG Pics

I've Got Skin In The Game Too!!!

Bianca Censori’s risqué reign just got a challenger -- 'cause her younger sis Angelina just hit IG serving up her own scandalous spin, and the results are 🥵.

Angelina took a page straight outta Bianca’s playbook Tuesday, rocking a belt buckle across her bust ... but LBR, between shots she was definitely wrangling those puppies, 'cause there’s no way that strap was doing its job.

The Aussie stunner struck her poses with an oiled-up, bronzed body poured into a long denim skirt ... some cover-up, sure, but if she’s gunning for Bianca’s crown ... don’t be shocked if that skirt’s gone in the next shoot.

For now, younger sis Angelina’s well on her way ... she’s even nailed Bianca’s signature poker-face sultry stare, 'cause smiles clearly aren’t part of the Censori sisterhood code.

