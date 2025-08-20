Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori Shocks the World by Bundling Up Alongside Kanye

Bianca Censori Hell Has Frozen Over ... I'm Wearing Lotsa Clothes!!!

By TMZ Staff
Hell must’ve frozen over... 'cause Bianca Censori stepped out in L.A. and -- shocker -- not a hint of skin. In plain English, she was FULLY DRESSED!

Nope, your eyes aren’t playing tricks -- our fave body-confident nude queen was bundled up in a full-on coat for a movie date with Kanye in L.A. Tuesday. And we’re not talking a chic lil’ number ... this was head-to-toe oversized, curves completely MIA.

Once you get past the shock of Bianca actually wearing clothes, you’ll see she still served -- topping off the look with a cap and strutting into the theater in killer thigh-high heeled boots.

It’s definitely a curious fit -- and with L.A. baking in a heat wave, you gotta wonder why she’s suddenly playing modest.

But knowing these two love a budget diner date, maybe Bianca was just smuggling in the snacks -- 'cause ain’t no way they’re coughing up for those sky-high popcorn prices!

