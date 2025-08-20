Bianca Censori Shocks the World by Bundling Up Alongside Kanye

Play video content BACKGRID

Hell must’ve frozen over... 'cause Bianca Censori stepped out in L.A. and -- shocker -- not a hint of skin. In plain English, she was FULLY DRESSED!

Nope, your eyes aren’t playing tricks -- our fave body-confident nude queen was bundled up in a full-on coat for a movie date with Kanye in L.A. Tuesday. And we’re not talking a chic lil’ number ... this was head-to-toe oversized, curves completely MIA.

Once you get past the shock of Bianca actually wearing clothes, you’ll see she still served -- topping off the look with a cap and strutting into the theater in killer thigh-high heeled boots.

It’s definitely a curious fit -- and with L.A. baking in a heat wave, you gotta wonder why she’s suddenly playing modest.