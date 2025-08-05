Bianca Censori Modeling Photos From Before She Met Kanye West

Bianca Censori looked like a completely different person before Kanye West made her his muse ... and we've got the photos to prove it.

TMZ obtained four images of Bianca from 2021 -- a couple years before she was first linked to Yeezy -- and her face and hair looks awfully different than her current appearance.

Or, maybe it's just the fact we aren't used to her wearing so much clothing.

Bianca was doing some modeling in these photos ... snaping side profile photos for her pal's small business clothing brand down in Australia.

Kanye and Bianca were first publicly linked in January 2023 ... when we first reported on their private wedding ceremony.

Since then, Kanye's paraded Bianca all across the globe ... often in revealing or see through outfits.

Bianca looks a lot different in these unearthed photos ... and her life was totally different before she got swept up in Kanye's orbit.