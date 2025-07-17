Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori Poses For More Sexy Pics, Shows Off Tight Buns

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bianca Censori knows how to grab your attention --- and, in her latest batch of photos, she keeps everyone's eyes glued to her backside!

The Australian model posted another series of sexy Instagram pics shot by her rapper husband Kanye West in October but released Wednesday. And Bianca looks drop-dead gorgeous, especially when she turns around for the camera.

Check out her 3 lingerie snaps ... starting with the butt shot, which speaks for itself. All we can say is enjoy the view, people.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
The two other snaps show Bianca -- in her bra and panties with stiletto heels -- standing inside a room and crawling on the floor.

Worth noting ... Bianca is still trying out her new shaggy blonde hairstyle, which replaced her customary black bob ... and it's a definite thumbs up.

Stay tuned. There should be a lot more where this came from.

