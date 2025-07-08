Bianca Censori Shares Fresh Batch of Sultry Barely-There Pics, Shot by Ye

Less Is Always More!!!

Bianca Censori is back at it -- Bianca-ing like only she can, with a scorching IG drop that’s less photo dump, more thirst trap masterpiece.

The pics are snapped by hubby Ye himself -- and while there’s no full-on nudity, make no mistake, the flesh factor is high. Case in point: a dangerously low-cut white bodysuit putting her very generous assets front and center.

The Aussie bombshell is deep in her blonde girl era -- rocking an icy wig and striking pose after pose like it’s her full-time job.

One snap had her in sheer white tights and a sultry bra ... in another, draped in a luxe fur coat -- and let’s just say, those legs were working overtime, baby!

Bianca’s never been one to play it safe -- remember the edible lingerie? Or baring it all at the Grammys?