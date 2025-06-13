Kanye West Shows Up at Diddy Trial in NYC in All-White Outfit

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West's comments about supporting Diddy during his federal sex trafficking trial weren't just empty words ... 'cause he just showed up at court to support the embattled mogul.

Our cameras were rolling when Ye arrived at the federal courthouse in Manhattan Friday ... hopping out of a black car in an all-white outfit.

He shook hands with a couple people out front, then headed toward the security check-in, but, before he got to the door, he ran into Christian Combs -- Diddy's son -- dapping him up on the way in.

We also got video of Kanye walking through the courthouse ... going through the same security checks as everyone else -- no star treatment for anyone at a federal courthouse.

Kanye was also greeted by a member of Diddy's legal team -- Xavier Donaldson -- so, we're pretty confident Diddy's already aware of his presence, even if the two haven't seen each other yet.

Ye was reportedly directed to the overflow area ... to watch the proceedings with his security and the rest of the normies in attendance.

We had a feeling Diddy might pull up to watch the trial today ... remember, we got a look at him and Bianca out in the Big Apple yesterday -- so, it wasn't a stretch to imagine him at the trial. Kanye has talked about the mentorship role Diddy plays in his life, and he said in 2022 that he still regularly goes to the guy for advice.

As you know ... Kanye's one of the few stars who has stood by Diddy despite the accusations against him -- putting a phone call he had with Diddy from federal prison in Brooklyn on a song he released in March.