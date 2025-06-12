Diddy Trial Highlights From 22nd Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's ex-girlfriend has finished her testimony ... providing more details about her alleged fight with Diddy, and the party she attended that she says made him angry.

"Jane" took the stand again Thursday to shed more light on the physical altercation she says occurred between herself and the music mogul back in June 2024.

Remember, Jane testified earlier this week about an incident where she says she pushed his head into a marble counter and threw candles at him before hiding behind several locked doors -- all of which she alleges he kicked in.

Jane testified Diddy caught her and choked her during the encounter ... before she says he told her she was going to have a freak-off that night and grabbed her phone to text Antoine -- a male escort they'd been with before.

While going through her messages, Jane says, Diddy saw the two talking about a party she attended a few months before in Las Vegas with Antoine, an iconic rapper and that rapper's wife or girlfriend.

Jane testified about that event, too ... where she claims Antoine had sex with an unnamed woman at the party -- and, she says the rap legend told Jane he wanted to have sex with her.

Jane also says she flashed her breasts as a sort of spur-of-the-moment thing at the time ... but, she was on a break with Diddy -- and, he knew none of this.

According to Jane, Diddy kept demanding to know how she could attend another man's freak-off ... and, after she says she performed oral sex on Antoine, she says she and Diddy didn't hook up like usual.

We also learned the name of Victim-3 today, who the prosecution says will not be testifying. It's Gina, an ex-girlfriend of Diddy's who has been mentioned multiple times before.

Remember ... George Kaplan -- Diddy's former assistant -- testified that he saw Diddy commit a violent act against Gina back in 2015. He said he watched Diddy throw decorative apples at her at his Miami mansion.