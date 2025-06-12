Diddy's Ex Testifies About Unnamed Woman Having Sex in Front of Group at Party

Diddy's ex-girlfriend says she watched an unnamed woman have sex in front of a party full of people in Las Vegas ... all while an unidentified rap icon flirted with her.

"Jane" was back on the stand for another day of testimony Thursday ... and, she answered questions about a January 2024 trip to Sin City to hang with the unnamed rapper -- described by her as a legend and icon in the industry -- and his wife or girlfriend at a birthday party.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane says she flew on the rapper's private plane -- Diddy was unaware because they were on a break at the time, she adds -- and met up with a group of people when they touched down, including Antoine ... who she says was a male escort who knew the rapper and his wife or girlfriend.

She says she attended a birthday dinner with the crew ... then adjourned to a hotel room later in the evening -- where seven or eight of them hung out and watched an unnamed woman have sex with Antoine.

During this time, Jane says the rapper came up to her and told her he thought she was beautiful and always wanted to hook up with her. She does not say anything physical happened between them.

However, Jane does say she put on her own show at the party ... flashing her breasts to the room.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane's pulled back the curtain on the intimate details of her sex life with Diddy in her testimony ... detailing different freak-offs she says she took part in, which she says she often needed drugs to get through.