Diddy's Conversation With 'Jane' Days After Cassie Filed Civil Lawsuit Revealed

Diddy apparently needed companionship in the days after Cassie Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against him ... this according to a conversation he had with "Jane" just days later.

According to a new evidence exhibit filed in the case, the rap mogul and Jane had a conversation recorded by Kristina Khorram -- an employee often referred to as Diddy's chief of staff -- on November 19, 2023. The date is significant … as it is just three days after Cassie filed her lawsuit and two days after Diddy quickly settled for $20 million.

Diddy asks Jane not to send him any texts ... fearing anyone who reads them may misinterpret their communications.

He then tells Jane he needs her friendship during this difficult time ... and, while Jane says she's so "f***ed up and twisted inside," Diddy pushes and tells her she's got nothing to worry about in life.

In another chat from the same day, Diddy tells Jane his love for her is real ... and, says “We just some kinky s**** that I thought we both ... enjoy."

Jane says she's been crying for three days -- presumably since the lawsuit came out -- and, while Diddy keeps repeating that they did all the sex acts together, Jane is clearly distraught over everything.

It appears Jane starts trying to discuss more about a previous conversation the two of them had that in some way connects to the situation multiple times ... but, Diddy stops her, insists everything they did together was consensual, and asks her to get some sleep.

There's also a photo of a broken door included in the recent evidence filing ... unclear if it has anything to do with the alleged physical altercation between Diddy and Jane we told you about earlier this week.