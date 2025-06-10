Diddy's Ex 'Jane' Has Tense Exchange With Defense Attorney Over Designer Bags

'How Much Does My Body Cost?'

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" had a tense back-and-forth with defense attorney Teny Geragos ... after getting asked about the price of some designer handbags.

It all played out Tuesday in Diddy's federal criminal trial in New York, with Jane under cross-examination from Geragos, who is 4 months pregnant.

Jane -- who is testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity -- was talking about an argument with Diddy over a Chanel bag he allegedly gave to another woman.

Geragos asked Jane if she got a Chanel bag and Jane shot back, "I only got trauma."

Then Geragos asked Jane, "What is a Bottega bag?" There was apparently a verbal gasp in the courtroom when Jane retorted, "I'm sure you have one."

Geragos told Jane she did not own a Bottega Veneta bag herself and asked Jane how much the designer handbags typically cost. Jane replied, "How much does my body cost?"

Judge Arun Subramanian reminded Jane to only answer the questions ... and Jane then asked for a short break.

Jane's been on the stand since last week and today is her first day of cross-examination by the defense, with more on the way tomorrow ... so it will be interesting to see if things get more heated.