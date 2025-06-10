Diddy Was So Addicted to Sex With 'Jane' He Called Her 'Crackpipe,' She Testifies

Diddy's ex-girlfriend says the music mogul was so addicted to having sex with her he called her "crackpipe" ... and the jury heard it straight from Diddy's mouth in a voicemail.

During cross-examination, jurors in Diddy's federal criminal trial on Tuesday heard a voice message Diddy sent to "Jane" in March 2023 ... where he told her, "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe."

Diddy's defense attorney Teny Geragos asked Jane -- who's testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity -- what Diddy meant by "crackpipe" ... and Jane said he was addicted to having sex with her.

