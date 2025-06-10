Diddy Was So Addicted to Sex With 'Jane' He Called Her 'Crackpipe,' She Testifies
Diddy's ex-girlfriend says the music mogul was so addicted to having sex with her he called her "crackpipe" ... and the jury heard it straight from Diddy's mouth in a voicemail.
During cross-examination, jurors in Diddy's federal criminal trial on Tuesday heard a voice message Diddy sent to "Jane" in March 2023 ... where he told her, "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe."
Diddy's defense attorney Teny Geragos asked Jane -- who's testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity -- what Diddy meant by "crackpipe" ... and Jane said he was addicted to having sex with her.
Jane's audio response to Diddy's "crackpipe" message was also played in court ... and in it, Jane said, "Crackpipe is so real for the both of us."