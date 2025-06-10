Diddy Judge Shoots Down Music Mogul's Motion for Mistrial

The judge has finally weighed in on whether to grant Diddy a mistrial ... and he's giving the disgraced music mogul a big thumbs down.

Hell no, Judge Arun Subramanian told Diddy as the 20th day of his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial kicked off Tuesday.

Remember, this whole issue came up last week when Bryana Bongolan -- Cassie's friend -- took the stand and testified Diddy dangled her over the edge of a 17th-floor balcony at Cassie's Los Angeles apartment around September 26, 2016.

Previously, Cassie had testified she witnessed Diddy holding Bongolan over the balcony's edge, but Diddy's defense team presented text messages between Cassie and Diddy's former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, that poked holes in Cassie's testimony.

In one text message, Cassie indicated she never actually saw the alleged balcony incident, saying, "I just found out some crazy s***."

Of course, Diddy's lawyers pounced on the discrepancy, filing a motion for a mistrial that accused prosecutors of offering testimony they knew -- or should've known -- was false.

Diddy's defense also blasted prosecutors for presenting photos purportedly showing injuries Bongolan suffered during the alleged balcony incident.

The attorneys cited metadata from the pics they say prove the images were shot September 26, 2016, when Diddy was on the East Coast -- not the West Coast.

Prosecutors still haven't responded to Diddy's Saturday motion for a mistrial, but in court, they clarified that Cassie's text seemed to indicate the balcony incident occurred around September 29 or 30, 2016.

Tuesday morning, Judge Subramanian pointed out Bongolan has admitted to having taken lots of drugs, particularly during the time period in question -- he said "This happened years ago" ... and "Thank God she's sober" -- declining to view her testimony as perjury.