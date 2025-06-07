Diddy Requests Mistrial Again, Says Prosecutors Knew Testimony Was False

Diddy's asking the judge in his case for a mistrial again ... accusing prosecutors of presenting testimony they knew -- or should've known -- was false.

The rapper and mogul's legal team filed the letter Saturday morning ... and, the reasons for their request are related to testimony about the alleged incident where Bryana Bongolan -- a friend of Cassie's and fashion designer -- says Diddy held her over the edge of a balcony, 17 stories in the air.

Diddy's lawyers say prosecutors presented untrue testimony when Cassie testified about the incident because she said she actually saw Diddy holding Bryana over the balcony's edge.

However, texts from Cassie to Kristina Khorram -- one of Diddy's employees often called his chief of staff -- indicate she didn't actually see the incident ... because she texted, "I just found out some crazy s***."

Diddy's attorneys also point to the photos prosecutors showed of Bryana's alleged injuries. Remember, Bongolan testified that Diddy dangled her over the edge of the balcony, then pulled her back onto the balcony and flung her into some furniture.

She said she sustained bruises on her leg and neck injuries ... with prosecutors showing photos they said were taken of the alleged injuries. The photo metadata proved they were taken on September 26, 2016.

However, Diddy's team presented evidence that the mogul was on the East Coast and couldn't have done anything he was accused of on September 26. Prosecutors later clarified that Cassie's text -- the one mentioned above -- seems to indicate it occurred later in the week, around September 29 or 30.

This is the second time Diddy has filed for a mistrial ... just last month his lawyers asked for a mistrial when it came to the destruction of fingerprints on the Molotov cocktail bottle allegedly used to destroy Kid Cudi's car.

Diddy argued the knowledge that the fingerprints were destroyed was meant to prejudice the jury ... the judge denied their mistrial request.