Diddy Tells 'Jane' to 'Get on Your Job' in Annoyed Voice Message, New Evidence

Diddy was apparently about to ghost his then-girlfriend if she didn't "get back on her "job" ... calling her out in an annoyed voice message played for the jury in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC Friday.

"Jane" -- Diddy's ex who is testifying under a pseudonym -- was back on the stand for a second day of direct examination Friday ... and, prosecutors introduced several voice messages they say the mogul sent to her.

One voice message begins with Diddy telling Jane he's about to up and disappear on her ... because she might be giving him the silent treatment, but he isn't going to play games with her.

Diddy goes out of his way to say he's not threatening Jane ... saying he's too old for her BS -- and adding it's alright for them to fight, but after that she'd better "get on your job."

He doesn't clarify exactly what he means here, but much of Jane’s testimony indicates that she felt this meant he wanted her to get back into the bedroom for more freak-offs.

In another phone call, Diddy tells Jane he's allowed to hang out with whomever he wants -- including other women -- and, he's not going to apologize for what they do together.

While he says a recent interaction with a woman was a totally platonic workout, Diddy tells her he can have sex with whomever he likes, he's "single."

Diddy also tells Jane she doesn't know how to move on from petty slights ... saying he already sent her flowers, so she can’t be upset that he sent flowers to another girl too.

As you know ... Jane testified Friday about freak-offs she says she participated in with Diddy from May 2021 up through August 2024 -- telling the jury she often took ecstasy for sexual energy and to numb the overwhelming nature of the experiences.

She says her pelvic area was frequently sore after the freak-offs -- which she and Diddy referred to as "hotel nights" -- and talked about other medical issues she says she suffered during the relationships ... like urinary tract infections, nipple infections and lower back pain from the different sexual positions she was in for hours.

Jane says she felt she needed to keep participating in the freak-offs because Diddy paid her rent ... and, she worried the tap would be turned off if she didn't.