Photos Bryana Bongolan Sent Cassie That Appear to Show Drugs Entered Into Evidence

Diddy's trial has focused a lot on drugs and drug usage over the past few days ... including when Cassie's friend Bryana Bongolan testified that she previously purchased drugs for her -- and pictures of what appear to be drugs have now been entered into evidence.

In text messages, the prosecution says were sent from Bongolan to Cassie, Bongolan says she's going to stop by Cassie's location in a few minutes to drop something off -- later telling her she's outside.

About 30 minutes later, Cassie texts Bryana, "he wanted me to ask if ur sure that's moly bc it didn't taste like anything."

Bryana calls the substance "moon rocks" and sends a picture of a crushed-up pink powder next to a dime coin ... writing she "took a dot just to make sure it was good and my mind has a good massage." She adds that it "should hit."

Later on in the texts, Bryana sends a picture to Cassie of a white powder laid out on a light blue box with a straw next to it, writing, "Tryna get inspo LOL bam asleep don't worry."

In another conversation, she sends a photo of a plastic baggie full of what look like pills and crushed white powder. She writes, "Can I get a amen."

As you know ... Bryana told the court she would purchase OxyContin for Cassie -- who she says paid her back for it -- and, on one occasion, she says she bought cocaine for Diddy.